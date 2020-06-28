Top 5 Most Popular Telugu Celebrities on Facebook Close
Top 5 Most Popular Telugu Celebrities on Facebook

Power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is a complete package of entertainment. On Sunday, Namrata shared a throwback video in which Sitara is seen jumping on a bed.

*When you are happy and you know it, jump around !! When you are happy and you know and you really want to show it... when you are happy and you know it jumps around... it's okay even if you fall #majorthrowback #memorytherapy," Namrata captioned the video.

Sitara Ghattamaneni with her brother Gautam, parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar
Sitara's video has left social media users in awe of the little girl's cuteness.

A user commented: "This made me so happy."

Another wrote: "She is super cute."

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara was born in 2012. The couple also has a son named Gautam.