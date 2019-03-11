Director Vamsi Paidipally's Maharshi is the most anticipated upcoming Telugu film and superstar Mahesh Babu added to the excitement by sharing exclusive insights into the making of this movie.

Maharshi, which marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu, has been the talk of the town ever since Vamsi Paidipally was announced. Mahesh Babu will be seen in a much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi. The actor released a poster and teaser of the movie on his birthday and they have taken the internet by storm, leaving his fans wanting for more from this landmark movie of his career.

Maharshi was initially supposed to hit the screens on April 5, but it has been postponed to May 9, due to technical reasons. This delay has been testing the patience of his fans. To keep them calm, Mahesh Babu shared a few behind the scenes pictures of himself. He captioned this photo, "In between shots!! With my most passionate & hardworking team...#Maharshi#bestisyettocome #bts"

Touted as one of the most handsome men in the industry, Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fan following. The behind the scenes pictures depicting his dazzling smile and good looks are breaking the internet.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has emerged to be the first Indian public figure to get his Madame Tussauds Wax Statue at his home. The statue will be flown down to Hyderabad where it will be kept at the AMB Cinemas for a day. Nationally as well as internationally loved, his fanbase knows no bounds and the actor has managed to create immense buzz for his upcoming film.

Mahesh Babu has already carved out a niche for himself in India. His films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, but the actor also has fans all the way from Punjab. For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, the actor not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office.

Maharshi is a romantic action drama which brings out a beautiful message to the farmers. Vamsi Paidipally has written the script for the movie which is produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under the banners Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Mahesh Babu will be seen romancing actress Pooja Hegde for the first time in his career in the film.