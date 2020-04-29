Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prakash Raj and a host of South India film stars have expressed their shock and sadness over Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death.

According to his spokesperson, Irrfan Khan had been battling with cancer and was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai this morning after he faced problems with colon infection. He was under the doctors' observation in the ICU and he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. He was 53 and he is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan.

Irrfan Khan acted in more than 100 Hindi films and Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar are some of his most memorable and hit Bollywood movies. He also starred in some British and American English language films like Life Of Pi, Jurassic World, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Irrfan Khan was earned him numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards in his career spanning over 30 years and. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour. He was one of most the versatile actors of Indian cinema and he was an inspiration to many actors.

A host of South Indian actors, actresses, director and producers were a huge admirer of Irrfan Khan. The news about his sudden death came as a rude shock to all of them on Tuesday morning. Some of them took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness and share condolences to his bereaved family.

Here are south celebs' comments over Irrfan Khan's death:

Kamal Haasan: Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You're one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.

Mahesh Babu: Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP

Mohanlal: Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan

Ram Charan: The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel. One of the most exceptional actors and the film industry will definitely miss the legend. May your soul rest in peace, Irrfan Khan ji.

Venkatesh Daggubati: Such a tragic loss to the world of cinema. I did not have the privilege of working with him but having seen his performances, I can only say that he was an actor par excellence. Rest in peace, sir. We shall cherish your memories through your vast body of work. #RIPIrrfanKhan

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Rest in peace #IrfanKhan There is so much more you had to give. So much more you could do for Indian cinema. You'll be missed. Sudheer Babu: What am I even reading???? The nation has lost a gem of an actor. This is too soon Irfan. Too soon. May peace be with you. We will miss you. @irrfank #IrrfanKhan

Nivin Pauly: Absolutely shocked and sad to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan. What a brilliant actor he was! Thank you for the memories sir! India will miss you legend! RIP

Tamannaah Bhatia: Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, it does. Heartbroken and shocked to hear the grave news. Gone too soon #IrrfanKhan. May his soul rest in peace.

Sai Pallavi: I have not even met you, sir. But this loss feels so personal. Your work and love for the art have made you so close and dear to our hearts. May your soul be in a much happier and peaceful place. #IrrfanKhan

Prakash Raj: Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. Folded hands folded hands thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP

Taapsee Pannu: When we thought nothing could make us feel worse, this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way forever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan

Mehreen Pirzada: An Actor par excellence. You will be missed Sir Your exceptional work shall always you keep alive forever in our hearts Red heart @irrfank #DarkDay in the world of Cinema

Kriti Sanon: Heartbroken #RIPIrrfanKhan! Even when you don't know the person well but still feel the loss pinch so deeply- One of the most powerful actors our industry has ever had! Sir, you will always be alive through your ever-inspiring work! Thoughts and prayers with the family!

Anjali Menon: We just lost one of our best. @irrfank Rest in Peace.

Krish Jagarlamudi: #RIPIrrfanKhan Always remembered & Forever missed.. Folded hands folded hands

Varun Tej Konidela: Deeply saddened to hear about Irrfan Khan. Condolences to his family. Cinema will miss you! #RIPIrrfanKhan

Venky Kudumula: One of the greatest actors gone too fast.. May his soul rest in peace Persevering face #RIPIrrfanKhan

Sai Dharam Tej: Gone too soon...one of the greatest actors Indian screen has ever witnessed...may your soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan Losing a phenomenal actor like @irrfank is a loss to not just Indian Cinema but World Cinema alike. I personally lost a good friend, strength to his family at this time. #RIPIrrfanKhan #ripirfan

Eesha Rebba: Sad to hear the demise of one of the greatest actor #IrrfanKhan. May his soul rest in peace. Folded hands broken heart

Raashi Khanna: Such a terrible tragedy Pensive face RIP #IrfanKhan sir. Such an amazing actor and an inspiration to many, gone too soon! Condolences and strength to his family..

Srushti Dange: My heart skipped a beat Broken heart please god tell me this isn't true #IrrfanKhan