Superstar Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Nayanthara and Dulquer Salmaan to flaunt his impeccable style on the cover of a October issue of Vogue India magazine, which has got us swooning.

Mahesh Babu is the epitome of being comfortable in your own skin which continues to make him one widely loved actor. Apart from doing prodigious acting on the silver screen, Mahesh Babu is making place in the hearts of his fans with his highly stylish yet statement fashion picks and that is exactly the idea with the latest cover of Vogue India.

This month's issue of Vogue Indian features Mahesh Babu along with leading south stars like Dulquer Salmaan and Nayanthara. In his recent shoot with Vogue, Mahesh's cool and classy look is sure to win hearts and adding to this whole aura is his sartorial pick- dashing and how!

Known for being individualistic all the time, Mahesh Babu pulls everything with a finesse right from doing multiple projects along with striking a balance between his personal and professional life. His fame is a substance of legend and is touted as the most popular, celebrated Pan India superstar with an appeal like no other!

On the cover, Mahesh strikes a relaxed pose sitting on a high stool against a uber chic and sophisticated white background. Donning a military green casual jacket and trousers paired with a tye and die hoodie, the actor looks like a style statement and oozes hotness.

The leading magazine took to Instagram to unveil its latest cover and shared, "Celebrating the best of South this October 2019 with our three superstars". Undoubtedly, Mahesh Babu is the most debonair and polished star all across and we can't wait to see more of his pictures from this shoot.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming flick, Sarileru Neekevvaru which is slated to hit the screens on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching their superstar on the silver screen.