Telugu's most happening hero Mahesh Babu introduced his nephew Ashok Galla in an upcoming Telugu film 'Hero'. The movie Hero stars Ashok Galla, which is directed by Sriram Aditya.

Mahesh Babu's Twitter handle said, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film AshokGalla!! This looks super interesting!" and Mahesh Babu shared the first look poster and the title teaser of 'Hero'.

'Hero' title teaser starring Ashok Galla

The title teaser introducing Ashok Galla was unveiled by Mahesh Babu. The video starts off with the display of actor Krishna's name along with politician Galla Aruna Kumari's name. Starting off with the teaser, it begins with the hero in cowboy attire standing in a dusty place, reflecting a typical commercial shot.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also came forth to write: "Good luck on your debut. Hero teaser looks really promising! Looking forward to the film and your performance. Wishing the team all the very best."

Lighting a cigar with style, Ashok Galla's look creates a perfect entry for him as a hero. In the teaser, he is also seen painted as 'The Joker', hinting that Ashok would portray different looks in the movie Hero.

There are other glimpses from the movie, in which it is clear that the movie is going to be a commercial entertainer. Also, the chemistry between heroine Nidhhi Agerwal and Ashok Galla seems to be fresh as per the teaser.

Tollywood's reaction

Being the grandson of the most famous actor Superstar Krishna, Ashok Galla's entry into the movies has created a good hype and he is being welcomed well by the industry folks. Ashok's parents are Padmavathi (Mahesh Babu's sister) and politician Jayadev Galla.

Actor Nagarjuna took to his social media to welcome the young actor into the movie industry. He also praised Ashok Galla for his looks in 'Hero'. "Reminds me of superstar Krishna garu's cowboy flicks!!", the actor wrote. He wished Ashok Galla and the team all the best.



Sudheer Babu, Sumanth, and other actors expressed their happiness over Ashok Galla's introduction into the movie industry. Ghibran is composing the music for the movie Hero under Amara Raja Media and Entertainment banners. The movie is currently in the phase of post-production and the release details are to be out soon.

Telugu box office scene

After the success of Kick in January, Telugu film field has been craving for a box office thriller and all the films released on OTT later amid covid pandemic remained decent earners on box office, though the exact revenue remains far from big releases of last year.

Moreover, it remains to be seen whether another actor from the reigning star's family makes any difference for the fans of Mahesh Babu. The budding actor was originally slated for his debut two years ago with Dil Raju's film "Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu" but was replaced later.

The joy is all mine @urstrulyMahesh mamaia ❤️ one of the most exciting days of my life ? hope all of you like it! https://t.co/6PTS0N7LxN — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) June 23, 2021