It is known that Superstar Rajinikanth is someone who loves and keep going to Himalayas. The actor goes there for a retreat and comes back peacefully, to be able to focus and do his work better. Following his path, now actor Mahesh Babu is also going to Himalayas for a retreat.

Last month itself, Mahesh flew to New York with family and now, he is going on a holiday yet again. This time, the actor is not flying to any other country, but has chosen a serene place to go on a holiday.

Mahesh Babu is a family man and there is no doubt in it. With shooting schedules, endorsements, business and what not…he is always busy with something or the other. And when he is not busy, the actor make sure he travels with family so that he can spend some quality time. Sources have reported that the actor is going to Himalayas this time. Unlike the usual exotic locations which he choose to visit in other countries.

Mahesh is currently free. He has films with Vamsi Paidipally and Parasuram lined up. Scripts of both these films are in working and the pre-production is underway. Also, he might likely take part in the shoot of Chiranjeevi's 152nd film. So as of now, Mahesh has got some more time to spend with family.

Also, it is said that when he was shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, in picturesque locations of Kashmir, he fell in love with the pace and that's when he decided that he wants to come back again.

So when he has got a chance to do, Mahesh will never let it go off his hands. He is someone who likes staying at a colder place or country, during summer. So one can say that Mahesh chose the best place to visit this summer. He will be leaving sometime soon and spend almost a month visiting various places from there.