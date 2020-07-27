Superstar Mahesh Babu has beaten Pawan Kalyan, Junior NTR and Thalapathy Vijay with the hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP getting 3.1 crore posts in Twitter in 24 hours. It is an all-time record.

Mahesh Babu, who was born on August 9, 1975, will be turning 45 coming August. His birthday is more than 10 days away, but his fans have already started trending it on social media. Some of his fan clubs created Common Display Pictures (CDP) of his birthday and shared it on social media with the hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP on Sunday (July 26).

A Mahesh Babu fan club created his birthday CDP and shared it on Twitter. The club also encouraged its members by writing, "One final time! we have Unveiled #MaheshBabuBdayCDP. Now it's your turn to unveil, SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh's Birthday celebrations CDP. Let the celebrations begin #MaheshBabu."

The hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP went viral and started trending on Twitter with many circulating his birthday CDP, which had been trending throughout Sunday. It has registered over 3.1 crore tweets in 24 hours and it is the all-time highest record. Many fans of Mahesh babu are proudly boasting about it.

PRO Riaz K Ahmed tweeted, "@urstrulyMahesh's Birthday CDP Creates All Time Record.CDP was unveiled by Fans yesterday in a unique manner with a hastag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP in Twitter. In 24 hours the Trend turns out2 bcom India's Biggest Trend Ever with a humongous 3.1 Crores Tweet which is an All Time Record."

Another elated fan of Mahesh Babu tweeted, "It's an All time Record Biggest Trend in India belongs to #SSMB Fans First to reach 31M Mark 3 CRORE TWEETS in24 HrsRedefined 'RAMPAGE' #MaheshBabuBdayCDP #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh."

The hashtags like #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan and #HappyBirthdayNTR were the top first and second trending hashtags in India with around 27.3 and 21.5 million tweets, respectively. Now, the new hashtag -#MaheshBabuBdayCDP has pushed them down to second and third spots with its 31.1 million tweets.

Here is the list of top 6 biggest Twitter trends In India