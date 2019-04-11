Superstar Mahesh Babu says that he is back with his favourite director Trivikram Srinivas and he always loves working with him. His fans are thrilled and requested him to announce a movie with him.

Mahesh Babu has almost wrapped the production of his 25th landmark film Maharshi, which is scheduled for release in the theatres on May 9. He had announced to do his 26th movie with director Sukumar of 1: Nenokkadine fame. But he walked out of this film in a bid to work with young filmmaker Anil Ravipudi.

When he was expected to start shooting for Anil Ravipudi's upcoming project, Mahesh Babu surprised everyone with a new announcement. The superstar took to his Twitter account on Wednesday night to share his photo with director Trivikram Srinivas. He caption it with, "‏Back with my favourite Love the experience...always "

Mahesh Babu first teamed with Trivikram Srinivas in Athadu in 2005. The movie was not only a big hit at the box office, but also fetched Filmfare Award for Best Director, Nandi Award for Best Dialogue Writer and Vamsee International Award for Best Director for Trivikram. The two joined hands again after 5 years, but their second combo film Khaleja (2010) failed to live upto the expectations.

It has been almost 10 years that they have not joined hands for another. A few of Mahesh fans feel that he should not join hands with Trivikram Srinivas, as his recent track record is not good. But maximum number of fans say that it is time for this combo comeback together. Here are some fans' replies to the superstar.

HARI KIRAN‏ @meharikiran

can't wait for it..hope it'd be as good as ATHADU

Srinu Ane Nenu‏ @sssrinu49

Waiting for this combination Again

Sumithkumar‏ @sumithkumar666

Yahoooooo......! My favorite director and my favorite hero together! Beautiful combo! Waiting for the movie and expecting another evergreen hit like #Athadu and #Khaleja

Srujan Reddy‏ @srujan_DHFM

@urstrulyMahesh Anna me iddari combination lo 3rd movie malli eppudu v r waiting Anna expecting soon

Saradhi Rudhrapati‏ @saradhijey

We need dis combination

