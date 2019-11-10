Superstar Mahesh Babu has announced that the debut film of his nephew Ashok Galla will be officially launched on Sunday, November 10. Superstar Krishna, mega power star Ram Charan and Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati will attend the grand opening ceremony of the movie.

Ashok Galla is the son of industrialist-turned-Guntur Lok Sabha member Jayadev Galla, who is married to Mahesh Babu's sister Padmavathi. The speculations about his acting debut have been doing rounds in the media for quite some time now. But the Galla family confirmed this much-talked-about project earlier this week. Sriram Adithya is directing the movie, which is being produced by Padmavathi under her banner Amara Raja Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

In a statement, Padmavathi and Jayadev Galla, who are excited about their son's debut, revealed the details of its launch and requested everyone to attend it. "INTRODUCING ASHOK GALLA We seek your blessings & request your gracious presence at the Muhurtam Shoot of our son's maiden film to be directed by Sriram Aditya & produced by Amara Raja Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd, at 11.15 am on Sunday 10th November 2019 at Rama Naidu Studios (Film Nagar)," read the statement.

Ashok Galla took to Twitter to thank his mother Padmavathi on November 7. He tweeted, "Yup! It's Official! Thanks captain @SriramAdittya super excited!! to be handled by @RIP_apart by @GhibranOfficial No one will care for your well being and happiness the way your mother does. Thanks Ma for making my dream come true Produced by Padmavathi Galla ."

Mahesh Babu, who is excited about his nephew Ashok Galla, took to his Twitter page to announce its launch and wished him. Besides tweeting a poster, the superstar wrote, "It's official!! @AshokGalla's first day of shoot!! Want to wish u all the very best on this big day of yours!! Work hard and give it all u've got! Success will follow good luck to the entire team... "

BA Raju, the publicist for Mahesh Babu, confirmed that Krishna, Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati will be the chief guests at its opening ceremony. He tweeted video featuring grand arrangements for its launch and wrote, "#AshokGalla Debut Film launch venue at Ramanaidu Studios Superstar #Krishna Garu, Mega Powerstar #Ramcharan and @RanaDaggubati and many film Celebrities will be gracing the launch @AshokGalla_ @SriramAdittya @AgerwalNidhhi @GhibranOfficial @RIP_apart."