Telugu actors Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun shared two adorable videos of their kids on the occasion of Daughter's Day. These clips have created a lot of buzz on social media.

Several Telugu celebs have daughters, but daughters of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun often trend on social media for various reasons. Their adorable photos and videos created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on September 22 to wish his daughter Sitara. He shared a video featuring his fond memories with her and wrote: "Happy Daughter's day my lil one...Sita Papa ❤❤ you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever! Shine bright always ✨✨."

Mahesh Babu's video was an instant hit with his followers on Instagram, where it has registered 793,737 views so far. The clip has received 6,100 retweets, 57,400 likes and thousands of wishes in reply. A fan named Raudah (@RaudahMac) tweeted, "Happy happy happy #HappyDaughtersDay to me ... to you beautiful girl Sitara and all #SSMB #SuperStarMaheshBabu - #MBFan #urstrulyfan ."

Allu Arjun shared an adorable video of his daughter Arha on his Twitter and Instagram pages. The stylish star wrote: "Daughters are the cutest thing in the world ❤️ Happy Daughters Day to all the daughters in the world ❤️. Thought I'd share a funn video I shot with my daughter. #HappyDaughtersDay."

Allu Arjun's video has got bigger response than that of Mahesh Babu, as it has recorded 931,223 views on Instagram in 24 hours. It has got 3,500 retweets and 27,100 likes on Twitter. She also received wishes from some celebs including Kajal Aggarwal, who wrote in reply, "How adorable! Lots of love and blessings to her. "

Mohan Babu M is one of the southern celebs who are blessed with a daughter. He tweeted his picture with his daughter Lakshmi Manchu and wished her, "నా దృష్టిలో కూతురు అంటే తల్లి, తండ్రి, గురువు, దైవం. I love my daughter, she is great and I'm proud of her. #DaughtersDay."

Khushbu Sundar tweeted a photo featuring her with her daughter and wished her" "This is #Avantika.. I respect her privacy so will not post her recent pics.. she walked into our lives to make it beautiful.. #DaughtersDay ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

