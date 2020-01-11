Superstar Mahesh Babu, stylish star Allu Arjun, rebel star Prabhas, mega power star Ram Charan and young tiger Jr NTR are some of the most popular Telugu actors. Who among them is the number 1 hero in Tollywood?

Film actors are demigods for their fans in the Telugu states. These fans often get into the debate over the question: Who among them is the number 1 hero in Tollywood? The easiest way to measure their popularity is to look at the success and failures of their movies. But this graph keeps increasing or decreasing every year based on the number of releases. So let us take look at their graphs in 2019:

Telugu film industry boasts of a host of talented and popular actors. Senior actors like Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Bakajrishna and Venkatesh, who once ruled the roost, continue to enjoy their fan frenzy even today. But the above-mentioned fiver actors often trend in the media. However Pawan Kalyan will also make it to headlines every now and then, but that is for his political activities as he is not doing politics.

Prabhas

Prabhas is definitely the top contender for the top rank of Tollywood as his fan following has increased multifold following the release of the Bahubali films, which made him a pan India actor. But this actor had a mega-budget movie titled Saaho in 2019. Despite having huge hype and promotion, the film failed badly at the box office and incurred huge losses to its distributors. With this, he lost the chance to place himself on top.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has the potential to become number one as he has charming looks and personality. Hw has series of flops, but his fan following and his market is still intact. Like Prabhas, he can achieve pan-India market with one blockbuster. In 2019, he had one film release like Maharshi, which struggled to recover its distributors' investment. So he does not does to be in the number one.

Junior NTR

Junior NTR, who is fondly known as young tiger, is a talented hero and has a good fan base. He has been slowly capturing the market with back to back hits in the recent years. He steadily entered the top league of Telugu actors. However, he still has a lot to do get number one position. He did not any release in 2019. Now all eyes are set on his upcoming movie RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali film series fame.

Allu Arjun

Like Jr NTR, Allu Arjun was also not considered in the number game until last five years or more. But things have changed in the recent past, with the stylish star delivering back to back hits. His market potential is increasing with each of his film release and he has also gone on to establish himself as the most popular Telugu actor in Kerala and north India. Like others, he should also consider pan-India market. However, his last release Naa Peru Surya was a big dud and he did not have release in 2019. Like Jr NTR, he is also not considered to get to number one.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi, who held the top spot for many years before Pawan Kalyan snatched it from him. Had he planned his career properly especially after Magadheera, he could have easily clinched the rank even before Pawan Kalyan left the industry for politics. However, he is slowly riding up the ladder and delivered a blockbuster like Rangasthalam in 2019. He is undoubtedly the no 1 actor of Tollywood in this year.