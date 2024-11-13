Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is the man of the hour and has a slew of films lined up. A few months ago, the first look and teaser of Chaava starring Vicky Kaushal was unveiled. In the film, Vicky will be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of warrior king Shivaji Maharaj. And now, on Wednesday, the actor dropped the first poster of his upcoming film Mahavatar.

The actor is set to play Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the upcoming film "Mahavatar" directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in December 2026.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a string of posters of the film. The actor sports long hair and a rugged beard. In one poster, the actor is seen sporting a rust-hued dhoti along with Rudraksha on his wrist and arm. He is even seen carrying a weapon. The actor's fearless and rugged look was lauded by fans.

The actor shared the clip and poster on his Vicky and wrote: "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

Fans react to Vicky's look

Netizens were in awe of Vicky's bulked-up look and compared his ferocious look to dharma Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Mahavatar similar to Mohit Raina.

A user mentioned, "Maybe it's just me but looks like Mohit Raina."

Another mentioned, No even I thought at first that this was Mohit Raina!"

The third user mentioned, "Even I thought it's Mohit Raina at first glance."

Vicky to shoot for Mahavatar after completing his film Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

As per a news report, "After Love & War, Vicky was looking to sign on for a mega-budget feature film and producer Dinesh Vijan came up with a script he couldn't say no to. Vicky's next after Love & War is an epic feature film that would see him play the part of Lord Parshuram. Vicky jumped to the idea of the film and signed it without any second thoughts."

Parashuram, who is also known as Parashuram Avatar, was the sixth important avatar of Lord Vishnu. In this avatar, Lord Vishnu was in the form of a human. He came to Earth to stop Chakravarti Samrat Karthaveerya Arjuna, as he had turned evil due to his ego and non-humility.

It is believed that Parashurama was Chiranjeevi, meaning he was immortal. He was a great devotee of Lord Shiva. Born as Ramabhadra of the Bhargava Clan (headed by Bhrigu, one of the Manvantaras of Lord Brahma), he later gained the name of Parashurama when he obtained Mahakaal's Parashu (axe weapon) and led the Devas to victory against the Asuras in a war in which the Devas were losing.

According to reports, he also played a vital role in Mahabharata, teaching Bheeshma, Dronacharya and Karna the art of war and weaponry and fought against Bheeshma to fulfil Amba's request to kill Bheeshma, though he failed to do so. He was a master of weapons, especially the Parashu and the bow he wielded.

Work Front

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz. He will now be seen in Chhava. The film, another Dinesh Vijan production, will see Vicky play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji. He will then be seen in Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor.