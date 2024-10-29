Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are gearing up for Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Love And War, which will be released in 2026. Apart from Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Alia Bhatt.

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they jetted off to shoot for the film Love And War, sans Alia Bhatt.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show Vicky and Ranbir at the airport.

The clip shows, Vicky in a moustache for his role in the movie. He was wearing beige loose pants and a green shirt, while Ranbir was dressed in a blue jacket over a black t-shirt with loose track pants.

Sources close to the project have revealed to Pinkvilla that Ranbir will start shooting his solo sequences of Love And War on November 7 in Mumbai. The set construction has already begun" a source shared.

After a couple of weeks of shooting, Vicky Kaushal will join the cast. Alia Bhatt is scheduled to start her work on Love And War after wrapping up her current film, Alpha, in early December.

The filming for Love And War is expected to span a year, with plans to shoot at various locations across India. The entire shooting schedule is outlined from November 2024 to October 2025.

Ranbir's schedule wrap for Love and War

Meanwhile, Ranbir will wrap his shoot by July or August 2025, as he has commitments to shoot for Ramayana: Part 2 starting then. Following that, he will also work on two other major projects: Dhoom 4 and Animal Park.

Alia Bhatt is now reassessing her schedule after Love And War. Similarly, Vicky Kaushal is looking into a few film options to kick off after November 2025.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War was initially supposed to be dated during Christmas in 2025. And now it has been postponed to March 20, 2026.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will portray characters from the Indian Armed Forces.