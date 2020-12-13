A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced and desecrated by Khalistan supporters on Saturday during a demonstration organised by Sikh-Americans in solidarity with farmers protesting against recent agriculture laws in India.

During the demonstration which saw the participation of Sikh-Americans from many states, supporters of Khalistan separatism movement were also seen at the Gandhi statue near the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

During the demonstration, many people flashing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, pasted a poster over it and draped the statue in Khalistani flag reading "Love Live Republic of Khalistan". They reportedly raised pro-Khalistan, anti-India slogans and used abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justifying the vandalisation of Gandhi statue, one of the organisers of the demonstration said that Gandhi was a rapist and his statue should not only be defaced but also be brought down like many other statues of many confederate figures in the United States.

"In the United States, many confederate statues have been vandalised and brought down," the organiser told news agency ANI, adding that Gandhi was a rapist and his statues across the world should be razed to the ground.

Indian Embassy condemns vandalism

In a statement, the Indian Embassy condemned the vandalism and said it has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies.

"The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice. The Embassy has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the US Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law," it said.

In a statement, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel to Sikhs For Justice said: "farmers and Khalistan supporters have the same agenda and that is the independence of Punjab from Indian occupation".

Earlier this month, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that there were intelligence inputs regarding possible misuse of farmers protest by Khalistanis to further their cause. Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu had also raised alarm over "Khalistani elements (who) have penetrated the ongoing protests".

Farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are camping at the borders of Delhi, demanding the repeal of three recently enacted agriculture laws.

After five round of failed talks with the Central government, farmers observed a "Bharat bandh" on December 8 and have geared up to intensify their protest to make the government bow to their demands.

Farmers have announced to block Delhi-Jaipur Highway and Delhi-Agra Highway on December 13.

The government has agreed to several demands of the farmers including giving written assurance on MSP but now the protesting farmers say they don't want anything less than the complete rollback of the laws.