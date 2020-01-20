Mahat Raghavendra's relationship with model Prachi Mishra seems to have grown with time. It was on the verge of break-up when the actor had shared a special friendship with his fellow contestant Yashika Aannand in Bigg Boss Tamil season 2.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra are now taking their relationship to the next level. Yes, they will tie the knot in February. The couple has been in love for years now and have decided to marry in an event which is restricted to their close friends and well-wishers, next month.

During Mahat's stay in Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house, he and Yashika had apparently fell in love. The actor has hesitatingly admitted it, but had confessed that he could not continue with it as "a girl (Prachi) was waiting for him outside."

Prachi Mishra was heartbroken over the development and had announced that she was moving away from him in a letter written that she shared on social media, before she decided to delete it.

Here is the deleted post:

This is how #mahat went inside the house, I sent someone whom I love and we planned our life around the big boss timing etc.

I am making my personal life public so that ppl who are bombarding my social media with msgs of sympathy or filthy things - plz know one thing that mahat Went inside Like this! He was in love and I still am.... To answer everyone - I am not with him anymore, but I will meet him in Person and discuss everything.

He is in love with Yashika and that's open now, I am hurt but this will not change my life and I will take care of myself.

He is mean to Mumtaz and his only well wisher janani , he is not standing for her too!

It's a humble Request to everyone plz stop asking me anything about him, thank you for all the msgs and concern that you have shown, it's my personal life and I will take care.

Nonetheless, all the issues around them were sorted out once Mahat Raghavendra came out of the house. Currently, he is working on a few movies that include Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda in which he is pairing up with his Bigg Boss Tamil co-contestant Aishwarya Dutta.