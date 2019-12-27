Sakshi Agarwal, who became a household name among the Tamil cinema and TV audience through Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, has taken a break from her work and gone on a holiday. The actress, who has worked with a couple of big names from Kollywood, is currently having a frolicking time in Goa.

The actress has now shared a picture of her in swimsuit on her social media pages. The actress looks superhot in monokini and the photo is going viral among the Tamil audience. She is also getting a lot of positive comments for the photo on Instagram and Facebook.

Sakshi's Movies with Thalaivar and Thala

She started her career as a model before making her acting debut with Atlee Kumar's Raja Rani in 2013. Thereafter, the actress has been part of many films in supporting roles. Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam are the biggest movies in her profile, till date.

Currently, Sakshi Agarwal is working on a few movies like Raai Laxmi-starrer Cinderella and GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

Sakshi in Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Sakshi Agarwal had stayed in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house for seven weeks. She had a bitter quarrel with her co-contestant Kavin Raj with whom she had shared good relationship in the initial weeks in the reality show.

His proximity with Losliya was apparently the reason why their friendship had strained in the Tamil reality show. Their relationship remained same.