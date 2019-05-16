Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has struggled to cross the $1 million and $1.5 million marks at the USA box office in the last seven days. Many in the industry are busy finding out reasons for its average business.

Mahesh Babu has a huge fanbase in the USA and the huge collection of his previous outings is proof of his popularity in the country. His 2018 release had surpassed the $1.5 million mark at the USA box office in the premiere shows and on the first day. The movie has collected $3.41 million in the country in its lifetime run.

To cash in on his popularity, distributors of Maharshi held 2,500 premiere shows in 260 locations across the country. It is the highest number for any Indian film. Prince's success rate, the hype generated by Maharshi promos and its screen count had created a lot of expectations about its collection at the US box office. But it opened to an average response and fared below expectations on the following days.

Maharshi has collected $1,551,228 at the US box office in seven days and it has become the sixth highest grossing film for Mahesh Babu in the country. Its day-wise breakup is $512,422 in the premieres, $174,187 on Thursday, $233,378 on Friday, $298,806 on Saturday, $192,259 on Sunday, $31,094 on Monday, $77,333 on Tuesday and $23,312 on Wednesday.

Maharshi has become the second highest grossing Telugu film of 2019 at the USA box office after F2. But yet its collection is not up to the expected mark in the country. While many are busy pinpointing some aspects, we bring you five reasons that may have taken a toll on its collection at the USA box office.

1. Avengers: Endgame effect

The average collection of Maharshi appears to be the effect of Avengers: Endgame, which is still doing well at the US box office. Its successful run did not allow the Mahesh Babu starrer to get some prime time shows and good cinema halls. These aspects might be one of the big reasons for its average collection.

2. MS exams in USA

MS exams are going on in many universities of the USA and they kept many students away from watching Maharshi this week. A Fan named Prince Ganesh (@Princeganeshmb) tweeted, Most of ms studying telugu students are not watching due to exams in USA in many universities. That is why collections are low. #Maharshi Please Watch maharshi."

3. No offers on high ticket price

It is said that there were no offers on the tickets of the premiere and other shows of Maharshi. The theatre owners did not enable any MoviePass or discount and tickets were priced high. These aspects might have contributed to its failure in the country.

4. Review mafia

Some fans of Mahesh Babu blame the failure of Maharshi upon review mafia. Soon after the premieres got over in the USA, there was a flood of mixed response and some spew a lot of negativity on the social media.

5. Amazon Prime Video