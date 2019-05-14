Maharshi has remained rock-steady and continued to make a good collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) box office on Monday. Its five-day total has crossed Rs 75 crore mark.

Having a blast over the weekend, Maharshi has witnessed around 50 per cent drop in its collections on Monday, when compared to its Sunday business. But it is the usual trend with any movie, as Monday happens to be the working day for most of the people. In fact, the movie has fared better than many big-ticket movies on its fifth day.

Maharshi witnessed lukewarm response in the morning and matinee show and a few screens registered a good number of footfalls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) on Monday. But the occupancy was very good in the evening shows. Some cinema halls ran to a packed house in the last two show of the day.

Maharshi is estimated to have collected Rs 6 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on Monday, taking its five-day total collections to Rs 76 crore gross The movie has earned Rs 53.45 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 76 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states.

Here are the details of the day and area-wise earnings and the price of theatrical rights of Maharshi. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Area Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Total Rights Recovery (%) Nizam 6.38 3.29 3.47 3.47 1.95 18.56 24.00 77.33 Ceded 2.89 1.12 1.31 1.17 0.54 7.03 12.60 51.50 Vizag 2.88 1.05 1.10 1.10 0.53 6.66 9.60 69.37 G East 3.20 0.60 0.59 0.53 0.30 5.19 7.20 72.08 G West 2.46 0.44 0.41 0.42 0.23 3.96 6.00 66.00 Krishna 1.39 0.73 0.66 0.83 0.27 3.99 6.00 66.50 Guntur 4.40 0.49 0.46 0.55 0.22 6.12 7.70 79.48 Nellore 1.01 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.14 1.94 2.90 66.89 AP/TS Total 24.62 7.95 8.25 8.33 4.18 53.45 76.00 64.67

Thrilled Mahesh Babu is visiting theatres to thank his fans for their support. SVC owner Dil Raju tweeted, "Our SuperStar @urstrulymahesh will be visiting His Fort Sudarshan 35MM at RTC X Roads tomorrow @ 6PM. #CelebratingMaharshi The theater which screened his memorable blockbusters Murari, Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, SVSC & Now His Epic Blockbuster #Maharshi. @directorvamshi."