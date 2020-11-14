Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths remained on the higher side, while the recovery rate dropped marginally with an increase in the number of active cases for the first time in over a week, health officials said here on Saturday.

The state witnessed 105 deaths -- though much lower compared to the peak toll of 515 recorded on September 15 -- taking Maharashtra's Covid death toll to 45,914. The state also reported 4,237 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 17,44,698 till date.

The state's recovery rate dropped marginally, from 92.48 per cent to 92,41 percent, although the current mortality rate remained stable at 2.63 per cent.

Simultaneously, another lot of 2,707 fully recovered patients returned home, or nearly double the number of fresh infections, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,12,314, much higher than the 85,503 active cases currently present in the state.

Of the 105 deaths declared on Saturday, Thane led the chart with 19 fatalities, followed by 18 in Pune, 16 in Mumbai, 15 in Satara, 8 in Sangli, 6 in Chandrapur, 4 in Nagpur, 3 in Solapur, 2 each in Nashik, Jalgaon and Nanded, and 1 each in Palghar, Dhule, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Akola, Yavatmal and Gondia.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 13th day this month, Mumbai recorded a low of 16 fatalities, as the city's toll climbed to 10,558.

Mumbai's new cases remained below the 1,000-mark for the third day, and with 726 fresh cases, the total shot up to 269,133.

Of the total 8 Circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) recorded 36 new deaths, pushing up the toll to 18,304 and with another spike of 1,477 new infectees, the total cases zoomed to 605,232.

With another 36 fatalities, the Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll zoomed to 10,267 while the daily infections increased by 805 to take its tally to 438,288 cases.

(With inputs from IANS)