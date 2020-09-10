Two undertrial prisoners, who had tested positive for coronavirus, escaped from a temporary jail set up by Yerawada Central Prison in Pune early morning on Saturday, jail officials informed.

Both inmates were kept into a quarantine facility of the jail. The incident came to light at around 1 am on Thursday.

Jail authorities have converted a hostel building into a temporary prison where new prisoners are kept in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside the jail.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Exactly 180 days after Maharashtra recorded its first two Covid-19 cases on March 9, the state on Wednesday touched a new high of coronavirus cases even as deaths remained in the high ranges like most days in September, health officials said here.

With a record 23,816 new cases -- climbing significantly from the previous peak of 23,350 just three days ago -- the state's total zoomed to 967,349 cases.

Adding 325 more fatalities, down from the peak of 423 (September 7), the state's death toll shot up to 27,787, including 55 old deaths which have now been included in the state's total.

There was one death roughly every 4 minutes and a staggering 992 new cases added every hour to the state's tally