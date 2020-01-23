Fourteen persons, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the suicide of an 18-year-old student, who hanged himself after being repeatedly sodomised, a top police official said here on Wednesday.

The student, was studying in Class 12 and lived at the Sevadal Boys Hostel in Jivti, Marai Patan village in the district.

The victim was from the same village. He was found hanging in the hostel premises on January 18, said Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Khaire.

The police recovered a diary from the crime scene in which the victim had narrated how he was sexually assaulted by three hostel staffers and other students on a regular basis, with several incidents mentioned in detail.

Moving swiftly, the police arrested 14 persons, including a minor and three hostel officials for the crime on Tuesday.

"They were produced before a court and remanded to three-day police custody till January 24, and they are currently being interrogated," Khaire told IANS.

All the accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), and further investigations were underway, he added.