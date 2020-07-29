Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the results of the Class 10 examination, 2020, at 1.00 pm on July 29. Students can check their scores on their official website.

The examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) were conducted from March 3 to 21. The board exam was scheduled to be concluded on April 1 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the board to cancel the pending papers on geography and vocational subjects. For these subjects, students will be evaluated on the basis of the average score.

According to the reports, 17,65,898 students registered for the SSC examinations in the state. The results for these exams, which were usually announced in May or June, were delayed, as the evaluation process was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the Board has announced to declare the results of the 10th class exams on its official website at 1.00 pm today.

Here is the step-by-step procedure to check the results of Maharashtra SSC/10th class exams:

Visit the official website

Click on the 'Maharashtra SSC Examination Result 2020' link.

Enter your roll number and mother's first name in the boxes.

Click on the View Result button.

Your results will be displayed on the next page.

Take a screenshot SSC exam results 2020.

Besides the official website, the results of 10th class exams will also be available on other websites like results.nic.in, results.gov.in and mkcl.org. Similar steps are followed to see the results. Students will be able to apply for verification within two weeks of the result declaration. They can apply through their respective schools or raise a request to the Divisional Secretary.