The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will hold a series of crucial meetings over the government formation in Maharashtra and then will approach Governor BS Koshyari to stake claim to form government in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed today (November 22) morning that all three parties have decided that a Shiv Sena chief minister will have a full five-year term. Raut also said that everyone in his party wants their leader, Uddhav Thackeray, to be chief minister.

An NCP source told news agency IANS, "The meeting of the three party leaders have been called at 4 p.m. today." "After the meeting, we will approach Governor today evening or tomorrow morning to stake claim to form government in the state," he said.

On Thursday and Wednesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar held discussions with the several of his party leaders and Congress leaders to discuss the common minimum programme. After the meeting on Thursday, Sharad Pawar along with his nephew Ajit Pawar flew to Mumbai and held meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and others late in the night.

Sanjay Raut's dig at BJP

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Raut said, "Sometimes it's good to leave a relationship, not out of arrogance but out of self-respect." On getting back together with the BJP, Raut said that the Shiv Sena won't go with the BJP "even if Lord Indra's throne is offered".

On November 12, President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra after none of the parties was willing to form the government.

In October 21 elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP won 105 seats while its pre-poll alliance Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The Congress and the NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively in the state.

The 30-year old alliance of the BJP and the Shiv Sena broke after Uddhav Thackeray demanded the rotational chief minister formula, a demand denied by the saffron party.