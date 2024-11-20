Maharashtra, on Wednesday, reported an 18.24 per cent voter turnout till 11 a.m. in the 288 Assembly constituencies, showing a slow pick up from 6.61 per cent till 9 a.m. However, the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli showed an encouraging trend recording 30 per cent voting.

Of the 36 districts, Ahmednagar reported 18.24 per cent, Akola 16.35, Amravati 17.45, Aurangabad 18.98, Beed 17.41, Bhandara 19.44, Buldhana 19.23, Chandrapur 21.50, Dhule 20.11, Gadchiroli 30, Gondiya 23.32, Hingoli 19.20, Jalgaon 15.62, Jalna 21.29, Kolhapur 20.59, Latur 18.55, Mumbai City 16.78, Mumbai Suburban 17.99, Nagpur 18.90, Nandurbar 21.60, Nashik 18.71, Osmanabad 17.07, Palghar 19.40, Parbhani 18.49, Pune 15.64, Raigad 20.40, Ratnagiri 22.93, Sangli 18.55, Satara 18.72, Sindhudurg 20.91, Solapur 15.64, Thane 16.63, Wardha 18.86, Washim 16.22 and Yavatmal 19.38 per cent.

A huge response to voting was witnessed in the remote areas of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district since morning. According to the police sources, polling is underway peacefully under tight security arrangements with large queues of citizens at the polling stations.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, contesting from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, cast his vote and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis voted in Nagpur South West.

Fadnavis appealed to the people to exercise their voting rights. "In a democracy, we have expectations from the government, while those who vote have the right to expect more. If voters want their expectations from their government to be fulfilled, then everyone should vote," he said.

Shiv Sena(UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was accompanied by his son and former Minister Aaditya Thackeray and wife Rashmi Thackeray to the polling booth, urged voters to vote and safeguard Maharashtra's pride.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, wife Sharmila Thackeray and son Amit Thackeray cast their votes in Mahim. Amit Thackeray in his electoral debut is pitted against Shiv Sena nominee Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena(UBT) nominee Mahesh Sawant.

Raj Thackeray has clarified that his party has not given support to Shiv Sena nominee Milind Deora in the Worli constituency in Mumbai where the latter is taking on Shiv Sena(UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray.

State NCP Chief Jayant Patil, contesting from the Islampur constituency for the eighth time, hoped that the Maha Vikas Aghadi would come to power in the state.

Meanwhile, about 10,000 kg of silver worth Rs 94.68 crore was seized in Dhule by the police. It was subsequently revealed that the silver belonged to HDFC Bank and the police were holding further inquiry.

Due to a malfunction in the voting machine at two polling stations in Dhule city, polling was hampered but it later resumed after the administration repaired those voting machines.

In Dhule city, BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi engaged in a war of words over the distribution of money allegations.

(With inputs from IANS)