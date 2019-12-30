After being fed up with his mother's constant sickness, a man allegedly killed his 62-year-old mother with an iron rod in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, December 30. The incident took place in Tarapur town on Sunday, December 29 when the accused, Jaiprakash Dhibhi (30), hit his mother Chandrawati with an iron rod while she was in the kitchen at their home and the woman died on spot, police inspector Rakesh Pagare said.

Accused fed up with his mother's health

Based on a complaint lodged by her younger son, the police arrested the accused and sent the body for postmortem. "The accused told the police that his mother used to be always sick. He got fed up with it and killed her to give her 'Mukti' (liberation)," the official said. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.