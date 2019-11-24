Live

The Supreme Court will hear on Sunday at 11.30 am a petition filed by Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's "arbitrary, malafide actions/decisions" of inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form government in the state on Saturday.

The three parties are seeking a floor test within 24 hours to avoid horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres". A three-member bench, comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, will hear the petition.

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM, backed by the NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy CM. Governor Koshyari had administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan at around 7.30 am. President's Rule, which was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12, was also revoked.

The move came hours after the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance had reached a consensus to install Uddhav Thackeray as the CM. After Ajit Pawar changed sides, NCP chief Sharad Pawar clarified that his nephew's decision to back BJP was his personal choice and not that of the party.

Ajit Pawar was removed as the party's legislature unit head later in the day, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies. The decision was taken at the meeting of the party's legislators, where 49 of its 54 MLAs were present.

Here are the Live updates of today's proceedings:

Live Updates