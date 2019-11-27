Live

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray is set to be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra after Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Fadnavis's resignation followed the Supreme Court order for a floor test and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar's resignation as the Deputy CM.

A day-long session of the Assembly has been convened on Wednesday to administer the oath to its 288 newly-elected members. Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar has been appointed by the Governor, BS Koshyari, to oversee the proceedings. Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the CM on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony has come after a dramatic month-long political impasse in the state. The state was even kept under the President's rule for 13 days, until Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath early on November 23.

However, on Monday, the newly formed 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' combine (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) sent a letter to the Governor claiming the support of 166 MLAs. They staked claim to form the government and even organised parade of the supporting MLAs.

Top leaders of the combine like Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad (all Nationalist Congress Party), Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and Sanjay Raut (all Shiv Sena), Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Mallikarjuna Kharge (Congress) and others were present.

The move came barely 12 hours before the SC judgment on the floor test.

Here are the Live updates of today's proceedings:

