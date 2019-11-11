Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced they will not form government in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday asked the second largest party in house, Shiv Sena, to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim. The regional party has time till 7.30 pm on November 11 to stake claim.
Meanwhile, in a move that is being seen as Shiv Sena cutting its ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the party's Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Arvind Sawat resigned from the Narendra Modi government on Monday. "Shiv Sena's side is the truth. Why stay in the government in Delhi in such an environment? That is why I am resigning as Union Minister," Sawant took to Twitter to say.
On the other hand, after BJP's declaration to not form the government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) initiated talks with Sena to form the government. Congress is expected to provide outside support to the coalition. "A possible scenario could be a Sena-NCP government supported by the Congress with the latter getting the Speaker's post in the assembly," a party source was quoted as saying by IANS.
The Congress strategy will depend on the counsel of Sharad Pawar who is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi after the NCP legislators meet on Tuesday.
Here are the Live updates of today's developments in Maharashtra politics:
Live Updates
Will take decision after meeting with Congress, says Sharad Pawar
"I haven't had a word with anyone regarding anyone's resignation. We'll have a word with Congress today. Whatever decision is to be taken will be taken only after discussions with Congress," Pawar told reporters.
No relationship left with BJP, says Shiv Sena MP
"When they are not ready to talk to us, I don't think there is any relationship left between us now. There is no question of the relationship with the BJP when they themselves have not followed what they had agreed upon," Sanjay Raut said.
Refusal to form govt is BJP's arrogance: Sanjay Raut
"It is BJP's arrogance that they are refusing to form govt in Maharashtra. It is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. They are willing to sit in opposition, but they are reluctant to follow the 50-50 formula, for which they agreed before polls," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at a press conference.
Seat divide in 2019 Assembly elections
The results of Maharashtra Assembly results declared on October 24 revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 105 of the total 286 seats. Shiv Sena had secured 56, Congress 44 and the Nationalist Congress Party 54.
The Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi won 3 seats, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party won 2 seats each. As many as 13 independents were declared victorious across the state.
Sawbhimani Pakasha, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Krantikari Shetkari Party, Jan Surajya Shakti and Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat each.
BJP on Sawant's resignation
"We don't have an option but to wait and watch. Despite being the single-largest party we can't form the government. Our party leaders haven't asked Sawant to quit, it's his discretion. He was sworn in as part of council of ministers because Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the name," a BJP leader was quoted as saying by News18.
CWC meeting at at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi
Congress has called a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, over the political situation in Maharashtra.
Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that they will proceed according to instructions from high command. "But our original decision & decision of the people is that we should sit in opposition, that is the present position," he said.
NCP core committee meeting to be held today
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to chair party's core group meeting which is to be held today in Mumbai, over the current political situation in the state. Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and other party leaders will be present, reported ANI.
Arvind Sawant resigns from Modi cabinet
"BJP has taken a lot of strides in Maharashtra in the pursuit of falsehood .. Shiv Sena's side is the truth. Why stay in Delhi government in such a false environment? And that is why I am resigning as the Union Minister," Sawant, the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, wrote on Twitter.