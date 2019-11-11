Live

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced they will not form government in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday asked the second largest party in house, Shiv Sena, to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim. The regional party has time till 7.30 pm on November 11 to stake claim.

Meanwhile, in a move that is being seen as Shiv Sena cutting its ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the party's Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Arvind Sawat resigned from the Narendra Modi government on Monday. "Shiv Sena's side is the truth. Why stay in the government in Delhi in such an environment? That is why I am resigning as Union Minister," Sawant took to Twitter to say.

On the other hand, after BJP's declaration to not form the government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) initiated talks with Sena to form the government. Congress is expected to provide outside support to the coalition. "A possible scenario could be a Sena-NCP government supported by the Congress with the latter getting the Speaker's post in the assembly," a party source was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Congress strategy will depend on the counsel of Sharad Pawar who is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi after the NCP legislators meet on Tuesday.

Here are the Live updates of today's developments in Maharashtra politics:

