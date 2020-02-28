The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra plans to bring in a law to provide five per cent reservations to Muslims in government educational institutions in the state, Minister for Minority Affairs Nawab Malik said on Friday, February 28.

Informing the Maharashtra legislative council today, Malik said, "We will ensure that the legislation to this effect is passed soon." He also said that the state government will introduce legislation to the effect soon in the matter, which has been pending since long.

Nawab Malik was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise. Responding to the query, Malik said that suitable action will be taken in this regard before the start of the admissions for the next academic year.

The decision is in tune with the common minimum programme of the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government and will be implemented after taking legal opinion in the matter.

(With agency inputs)