The Maharashtra Government has announced Rs. 11,000 for senior journalists under 'Acharya Balashastri Jambhekar Sanmaan Yojana'. In an official notification, the Maharashtra government announced that 'being the 4th pillar of democracy, journalists ought to be given social security and facilities' The notification also said that the amount will help 'the senior journalists and their families with their health expenses.'

Acharya Balashastri Jambhekar Sanmaan Yojana

In 2019, the Maharashtra government granted administrative approval to a pension programme for senior journalists in the state, which had been a long-standing demand of the media. In response to increased demand from various sources, the Maharashtra government has up to Rs 15 crore in its budget for the implementation of such a scheme in 2018. Working journalists, photographers, editors of newspapers and other news broadcast media, as well as freelancers, who are at least 60 years old and have worked in the field for at least 30 years, will be eligible for the programme.

Senior journalists must have a minimum of ten years of experience and journalism must be their exclusive source of income. The applicant should not be receiving any pension from any other source than the Employee Provident Fund (EPF). One of the eligibility conditions, however, stipulates that the candidate must not be a taxpayer. The pension will be paid solely to the beneficiary during his or her lifetime, not to his or her kin after death.