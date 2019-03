Tremors were felt in Maharashtra after an earthquake hit Palghar district on Friday morning. An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Dahanu in Palghar district at 11 am today.

No casualty and damage have been reported yet. The depth of the quake was 5 km.

Meanwhile, people took to social media to report the same.

Another earthquake of 3.3 magnitudes has hit the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh at 11.40 am.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.