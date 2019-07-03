Incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day in Mumbai led to a breach in the Tiware Dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, July 2. At least 6 people were reported to be killed and more than 20 are still missing.

The breach has caused a flood-like situation in seven villages and around 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. According to the state police, the Tiware Dam started to overflow following massive rainfall.

Two bodies were recovered from the water by the police and a search is on for the remaining still untraced.

Teams of the fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the spot to carry out search and rescue operations. Volunteers from nearby areas and additional rescue teams consisting of government officials and police are also working at the mishap site.

The dam, which is approximately 275 kilometres from Mumbai, was built in 2000 and people living in the area said that they had informed the district authorities of its leakage two years back but no repairs were carried out.

The incessant rains have once again brought Mumbai on its knees as the city received a record-breaking volume of rainfall in the past 24 hours. At least 40 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in the past 72 hours. Due to the torrential downpour, Mumbai alone received an "unprecedented" 300 to 400 millimetres of rain in a 12-hour period on Tuesday.