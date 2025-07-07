Maharashtra is taking decisive action against the growing threat of fraudulent medical practitioners. The state's Minister for Medical Education, Hasan Mushrif, recently outlined a comprehensive strategy to combat this issue during a session of the State Legislative Council. The minister revealed that a total of 343 offenses related to bogus doctors were registered in 2023 and 2024, with 178 cases in 2023 and 165 in 2024. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for effective measures to address the problem.

The minister emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach to tackle the menace of unqualified medical practitioners, which poses a significant risk to public health.

A particularly tragic incident in Khambala village, Chandrapur district, highlighted the dangers posed by bogus doctors. An 11-year-old girl died after allegedly receiving treatment from a fake doctor. This incident prompted swift action, with an FIR being lodged against the accused for practicing medicine without a valid qualification or government approval. Such cases serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of unauthorized medical practice.

Government's response

To systematically address the issue, the Maharashtra government has established dedicated search committees at various administrative levels, including district, taluka, municipal council, and municipal corporation. These committees are tasked with identifying and taking action against unauthorized practitioners. Additionally, district-level committees, chaired by the District Magistrate, have been constituted to oversee preventive and legal measures against such individuals.

Minister Mushrif highlighted the importance of empowering local authorities to take decisive action against bogus doctors. Specific guidelines and advisories have been issued under Sections 33, 33(A), and 38 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners (Amendment) Act, 1961. These provisions are designed to provide local authorities with the necessary legal framework to initiate action against unauthorized medical practitioners.