Maharashtra Congress Working President and MLA Praniti Shinde has claimed that some miscreants attempted to stop her car and surround her in Solapur.

She alleged that the miscreants were BJP workers masquerading as Maratha activists who tried to harass her late Thursday night, but she got away exercising restraint.

Praniti Shinde was named the Congress Lok Sabha candidate for Solapur.

She told mediapersons that initially they were suspected to be Maratha activists, but later she learnt that they were BJP workers.

In the past few days of her interaction with the masses, Shinde has encountered resistance from Maratha factions who are demanding reservations from several villages in her constituency.

She made it clear that the Congress is all for Maratha quotas and she had been raising her voice in this regard, but said it was the BJP which was creating hurdles.

Late Thursday night, Shinde figured in the Congress' first list (Maharashtra) as the official candidate from Solapur along with seven others for the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance.

They are: Kolhapur - Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj; Nandurbar (ST) - Gowaal K. Padavi; Amravati (SC) - Balwant B. Wankhede; Nanded - Vasantrao B. Chavan; Pune - Ravindra H. Dhangekar; Latur (SC) - Shivajirao Kalge, and Akola West - Sajid Khan Pathan.

(With inputs from IANS)