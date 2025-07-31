Maharashtra CM Demands Congress Apology After Malegaon Verdict

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for an apology from the Congress party to the Hindu community following the acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. The verdict, delivered by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, has reignited political tensions, with the BJP accusing the Congress of attempting to defame the Hindu community by promoting a narrative of "Hindu terrorism."

The Malegaon blast, which occurred in a predominantly Muslim area during the holy month of Ramazan, resulted in six deaths and over 100 injuries. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) initially led the investigation, suspecting an improvised explosive device (IED) was used.

Fadnavis criticized the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for allegedly trying to establish a false narrative of Hindu terrorism. "The Congress-led UPA government tried to set the narrative of Hindu terrorism, adding that it tried to propagate that Hindus are terrorists. How false it was proved today by the court. Congress should apologise to those against whom action was taken. Congress should apologise to the entire Hindu community," he stated.

Ports and Shipping Minister Nitesh Rane also commented on the verdict, stating that it was a significant setback for those who attempted to defame the Hindu community. "No one should try to defame the Hindu community in future. The same thing is being proven again and again, that the colour of terrorism and jihad is green. During the Congress period, false cases were filed against Hindutva activists, and they were trapped," he alleged.

The acquittal of the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, has been hailed as a victory for Hindutva by supporters.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh, addressing the court, expressed her relief and frustration over the years of legal battles. "I was detained illegally for 13 days and tortured. I was living my life as a sanyaasi and was labelled a terrorist. My life was destroyed by the allegations. The case has been going on for 17 years and I have struggled," she said. The court's decision has also led to calls for compensation for the victims of the blast. The NIA court ordered the government to provide Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the blast.

Advocate Prakash Salsingikar, speaking to the media, acknowledged the court's recognition of the victims' suffering. "The court has said that this incident is very bad. However, the loss of victims can't be fulfilled but the court has asked for compensation to all those people," he noted. The Congress party, on the other hand, has maintained its stance on the issue, with Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal emphasizing the need for justice for the victims. "We demand justice to the victims of Mumbai train blasts and Malegaon blasts. It is the responsibility of the government to punish the guilty. We in the Congress party attach no colour to any act of terrorism," he stated.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticized the NIA's handling of the case, questioning the lack of evidence presented. "I will not use the word 'innocent'... They are acquitted because evidence was not presented. Whose responsibility is this?... It is important to note that the initial case was fought by the Maharashtra ATS. Is Devendra Fadnavis saying that those officials of Maharashtra ATS did it (arrests of accused) purposely?" he asked. The verdict has also drawn reactions from other political figures, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who questioned the BJP government's stance on terrorism.