An 11-year-old boy was killed and his seven friends were injured on October 14, when a speeding car hit them while they were walking towards a temple in Maharashtra, police said.

The mishap took place around 4 am near the Sainath Nagar locality, an official at the Mumbai Naka police station said.

The boys, all residents of Nashik and in the age group of 9 to 15 years, were heading towards the Kalika Mata temple in the city as part of the ongoing Navratri festivities when the speeding car hit them on the Mumbai-Agra road, he said.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Pawar, the official said, adding that the seven injured boys were admitted to the Nashik Civil Hospital.

A search was on for the car driver who fled the spot along with the vehicle after the accident, he said.