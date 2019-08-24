At least two people were killed and several feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday, August 24. The incident took place in Bhiwandi city near Mumbai.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation said, "Four people have been rescued so far (from the debris), out of which one is dead and two are critically injured."

Several people have been rescued so far. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Here are a few pictures from the incident:

Rankhamb also stated that the building was in a dilapidated condition and was being vacated when the incident happened.

The Commissioner said that he was informed by the people earlier that the building may collapse.

"I along with officers reached the spot and asked to vacate the building. People had vacated the building but then some people went inside to pick their luggage. Meanwhile, the building came down," said Rankhamb.

The fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are at the site of the incident and are carrying out rescue operations.

More than 10 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

The building was built illegally and was almost 8-years-old. An investigation into the incident will be started soon, as per the commissioner.

In another silimar incident, three people were killed and several feared trapped under debris after a three-storey building collapsed in Pragatinagar in Kheda district of Gujarat.