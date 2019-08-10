At least three people were killed and several feared trapped under debris after a three-storey building collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday, August 10.

The building collapsed in Pragatinagar in Kheda district of Gujarat. The rescue teams have reached the site of the building collapse -- looking for survivors.

Five people have been rescued so far. The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Here are a few pictures and a video of the incident.

Another #Gujarat #HousingBoard Society building collapsed in #Nadidad. Four people died which included a one year girl as well. People tell me it was because of the perennial water logging in the society. Residents tell me, no one had told them to evacuate. #GujaratRains pic.twitter.com/t2EzKvQtU6 — Priyanka Sharma ? (@Priyanka0494) August 10, 2019

Due to heavy rains in Gujarat, the building collapsed.

In another similar incident, at least seven people died and many feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri last month.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)