gujarat building collapse
Five people have been rescued so far.Twitter/ANI

At least three people were killed and several feared trapped under debris after a three-storey building collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday, August 10.

The building collapsed in Pragatinagar in Kheda district of Gujarat. The rescue teams have reached the site of the building collapse -- looking for survivors.

Five people have been rescued so far. The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Here are a few pictures and a video of the incident.

gujarat building collapse
Rescue operations underway.Twitter/ANI
Gujarat building collapse

Due to heavy rains in Gujarat, the building collapsed.

In another similar incident, at least seven people died and many feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri last month.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)