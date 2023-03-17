Congratulations are in order! Television's heartthrob Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma are blessed with a baby girl. The actor took to his social media account and shared the delightful news with his fans.

Taking to his Instagram Mohit shared a glimpse of his newborn daughter. In the adorable picture, the newly minted father is seen holding his newborn's tiny hands. The actor captioned the picture, "And then just like that, we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl."

Fans and friends from his fraternity wished the actor on embracing parenthood

"Wow!!! Congratulations Mohit!!!! ❤️Health and happiness," wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote, "Mahadev bless all of you ❤️".

The third one wrote, "Mahadev ke Ghar mein Ashok sundari ka agaman❤️❤️❤️❤️" (Ashok Sundari has arrived at Mahadev's home).

Dia Mirza mentioned, "Oh yayyyyy ❤️ congratulations!"

Here's why fans are calling Mohit Raina's newborn daughter Ashok Sundari

For the unversed, as per the folklore, Parvati was feeling lonely and she wanted a girl. Her wish was fulfilled by Kalpa Vriksha. Ashoksundari was the daughter of Paravti. This particular episode was shown in the show Mahadev.

Mohit Raina's personal life

The actor who has often kept his personal life guarded, However, grabbed headlines when it was reported that he has parted ways with his wife Aditi. In 2022, there were reports about Mohit and Aditi heading for divorce. However, the actor refuted the rumours by setting the record straight in an interview with told indianexpress.com, he said, "I really don't know from where it started, it was carried by an online portal. I am happily married and celebrating my first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Just baseless news."

Mohit and Aditi tied the knot in 2021

Mohit and his wife Aditi Sharma got married in 2021. Sharing his wedding pictures, the actor worte, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Professional front

The reining star Mohit first gained prominence after he played the role of Lord Shiva on the television show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev. After this, he made his mark in films like Uri, and Shiddat, and has also appeared in web series like Kaafir and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Season 2.