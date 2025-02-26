On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2025, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish their fans and followers. While a few celebs sought blessings by visiting Lord Shiva temple, there were many who prayed at home. Let's take a look at Bollywood celebs and their Maha Shivratri social media post.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi with family. "Jai Shri Baba Vishwanath... Har Har Mahadev. Sabhi deshwasiyon ko Maha Shivratri ki dher saari shubh kaamnaein (heartiest wishes to the country people)," Chadha captioned the post as he shared pictures with family.

Mohit Raina also shared a picture from his temple visit and wrote, "Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone. Love peace wisdom joy is what you should aim for. Herath poshte."

Vicky Kaushal shared a few pictures of himself performing Lord Shiva's puja.

Soha Ali Khan and husband, Kunal Kemmu celebrated 'Herath Poshte' at Kunal's family. Maha Shivratri is known as 'Herath Poshte' in Kashmir and is of great significance to the Kashmiri pandits.

Ajay Devgn is known as one of Bollywood's staunch believers of Lord Shiva. He also shared a picture of Lord Shiva on social media and wrote, "Om Namah Shivay".

Akshay Kumar took to social media and wrote, "This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva's blessings guide us towards strength, wisdom and inner peace. Jai Mahakal!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media and wished her fans and followers on the festival. "May Bholenath's grace remove all evil from life. Happy Maha Shivratri," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty also spoke about the power of devotion in her Shivratri post. "Where there is devotion, there is dignity. Where there is Shiva, there is eternity. May this Mahashivratri awaken the light within you," she wrote.

Varun Dhawan joined hands with Ganesh Acharya, Sushant Thamke and more people to dance to 'Shivoham', a Lord Shiva's song. He captioned the post as, "Happy Mahashivratri Har Har Mahadev"

Suniel Shetty also shared a picture of himself dressed as a sadhu and wrote, "Surrender to Shiva And everything else surrenders to you."

Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Shetty also took to social media to share videos of Mahashivratri and wished their fans and followers.