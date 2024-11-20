Maharashtra's assembly elections began early morning at 7 am on November 20, 2024. Thousands of people came out to cast their votes. Celebrities, citizens, and politicians in Mumbai flocked to their area's polling booth to exercise their democratic rights.

The first celeb to cast his vote today was Akshay Kumar. The actor reached the polling booth to exercise his vote at 7 am. Rupali Ganguly also went early morning followed by Hema Malini, Kartik Aaryan, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar, Farhan's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Raveena Tandon along with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Sharadha Kapoor along with Padmini Kolhapuri, and Kareena Kapoor arrived to vote with Saif Ali Khan; Salim Khan and Salma Khan were also spotted casting their vote. Salim Khan showed his inked finger as he cast his vote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with their kids also cast their votes

Shah Rukh Khan opted for a white shirt paired with blue denim jeans, with a beanie cap. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan wore a white tank top with a beige coat. Aryan Khan opted for black attire, and Suhana looked stunning in a long green polka dress. Paparazzi mobbed SRK and family as they arrived at the booth.

SRK didn't pose for the cameras and made his way directly to the polling booth.

SRK, after casting his vote, didn't pose for the cameras and was seen escorting his daughter to the car amidst the crowd.

Salman Khan arrived at the Mount Mary School polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote in the ongoing. The security of the actor was beefed up.

Videos of the actor arriving at the polling station have gone viral. The superstar was dressed in a grey T-shirt, jeans, and a black cap.

He didn't wave at the media, as he was surrounded by security. After casting his vote, he went inside the car.

The actor has been receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang recently; despite back-to-back threats, he cast his vote.

Earlier today, Mukesh Ambani arrived at a voting booth in Mumbai with his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani also exercised their vote.

Nita Ambani said after voting. "I have just cast my vote. It is an extremely proud feeling as a citizen of Mumbai to exercise my right to vote. I hope all Mumbaikars have come out and voted today."

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia arrived at a polling booth in Latur to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday.

The voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections wrapped up at 6 pm.

The MVA, made up of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is hoping for a comeback. In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition is aiming to stay in power, while the BJP-led NDA is striving to take control. Voting for the second phase in Jharkhand is also taking place today in 38 of the 81 assembly constituencies.

Here's the final turnout of voters in Mumbai.