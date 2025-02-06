In a historic event, around 25,000 devotees from tribal communities across the country will converge at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Sangam and pledge to safeguard their religion, culture, and traditions.

The grand gathering, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will take place from February 6 to February 10. The announcement was made by the Seva Prakalp Sansthan, which is facilitating the event.

"In the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a grand tribal gathering is being organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram from February 6 to February 10," said Salil Nemani, secretary of the Seva Prakalp Sansthan, in a statement.

During this significant occasion, thousands of tribal devotees will take a sacred bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, symbolising their commitment to preserving their faith and cultural heritage.

The organisers emphasised that the gathering will be a powerful assertion of unity and identity for tribal communities.

One of the major highlights of the event will be a grand 'shobha yatra' on February 7, featuring tribal seers and devotees dressed in their traditional attire. They will proceed in a grand procession to the Sangam, where they will take a holy dip, reinforcing their spiritual and cultural values.

Adding to the cultural vibrancy, 150 tribal dance troupes from various regions will perform traditional dances and music, sending out a message of unity through the theme 'Tu Main Ek Rakt (You and I are One Blood).'

These cultural performances will take place on February 7, 8, and 9, offering a glimpse into the rich traditions of India's tribal heritage.

The event will culminate on February 10 with a special conference of tribal seers who have travelled from different parts of the country to attend the Maha Kumbh.

During this gathering, spiritual leaders will share their insights on religion and culture, further strengthening the sense of identity and belonging among the tribal communities.

The organisers believe that this Maha Kumbh gathering will serve as a milestone in reaffirming the deep-rooted connection between tribal traditions and the broader spiritual fabric of the nation.

(With inputs from IANS)