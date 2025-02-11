Ever since the event began, lakhs of devotees have flocked to Prayagraj to participate in this sacred ritual. On the eve of Maghi Purnima, February 11, 2025, the Ambanis arrived in Prayagraj. Mukesh Ambani reached by helicopter on Tuesday morning and later travelled by car to the Sangam.

About Ambanis Maha Kumbh journey

Their spiritual journey began with a Ganga Puja led by Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhara, followed by a meeting with Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram. At the Ashram, the family distributed sweets and life jackets to the gathered pilgrims.

After which, a clip shows, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, along with his family, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his mother, Kokilaben; sons, Akash and Anant, Shloka and grandchildren, Prithvi and Veda; and sisters, Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari.

Four generations of the Ambani family took part in the Maha Kumbh rituals

Several photos and videos from the Maha Kumbh have gone viral. In the photos, Shloka Ambani is seen holding her son, Prithvi, while her daughter, Veda, was in her nanny's arms.

Who wore what?

Veda wore a pastel blue floral sharara, while Prithvi was dressed in a matching kurta-pyjama. Shloka looked elegant in a white ethnic ensemble with floral prints, completing her look with subtle makeup and open hair.

Mukesh Ambani was also seen fulfilling his grandfatherly duties, holding little Veda in his arms.

However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Nita Ambani and Radhika Ambani weren't seen taking a holy dip. However, Radhika was there with the Ambani family as she met Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Take a look:

About Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela, rooted in Hindu mythology, is the world's largest religious gathering, bringing together ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims from all walks of life.

A full Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years in four cities, while a half ("Ardh") Kumbh takes place midway between two full Kumbhs. This year's Maha Kumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj.

This Kumbh Mela is extraordinary—a Maha Kumbh occurs once every 144 years, determined by a rare alignment of four planets. As the most significant of the four Kumbhs, it has drawn around 45 crore devotees who have dipped in the holy Ganges for spiritual rejuvenation.

The Kumbh Mela is the world's largest religious and cultural gathering, celebrated every 12 years at one of four sacred locations in India: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, or Nashik. This year, the festival is taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh, which began in Prayagraj on January 13, will continue until February 26.