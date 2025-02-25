This year's Maha Kumbh Mela is extraordinary, as it is taking place after 144 years, determined by a rare alignment of four planets. The festival began on January 13, 2025, and will conclude on February 26, 2025. So far, crores of devotees have flocked to the Maha Kumbh Mela to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Chris Martin, and the Ambanis, have also attended the event.

On February 24, actors Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Banerjee participated in the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, taking a holy dip. Several videos of them performing rituals, attending bhajans, and participating in the aarti have gone viral on social media.

Actress @TandonRaveena , her daughter Rasha Thadani, and family visited the #Mahakumbh at Parmarth Niketan , joining @PujyaSwamiji and Pujya @SadhviBhagawati Ji for the Sangam Aarti, World Peace Havan, and other spiritual activities. honoring Sanatan culture.#MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/jkj2XiLnz8 — Parmarth Niketan (@ParmarthNiketan) February 25, 2025

Raveena at Maha Kumbh with her daughter, Katrina with her mother-in-law & attending Ganga Aarti in Banaras—



Bollywood embracing its roots! ?



A beautiful change to witness. ##HarHarMahadev ? pic.twitter.com/L2q8ipr8Z0 — Priya Vatsh (@Priyankavatsh) February 25, 2025

In clips shared by news agency ANI on X, Katrina Kaif is seen alongside her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, listening to the Hare Rama bhajan. She is later seen performing aarti with her mother-in-law.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow outfit, Katrina is seen with her head bowed, clapping along to the devotional tunes.

Another video captures Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee attending the bhajan, led by Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati in Prayagraj. He appears to be dressed in a blue kurta.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo, actors Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani attend evening bhajan, led by Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati, in Prayagraj.



Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Banerjee also attend the gathering.#MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/peBqsdIvV8 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

In another clip, Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, along with other actors, are seen participating in the Ganga Aarti.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon, and Katrina Kaif performed the Ganga Aarti at the Sangam pic.twitter.com/Ao5Jnit5Ut — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2025

On Monday night, Katrina and Veena were spotted at Kalina Airport after returning to Mumbai from Prayagraj.

Rasha takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

On Tuesday, Rasha shared a picture of herself, praying with her hands folded. This was clicked right after she took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Take a look:

Speaking about the large number of devotees, including celebrities, visiting the Maha Kumbh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati told ANI: "Mahakumbh is an occasion of snan, dhyan, and daan (holy dip, meditation, and charity). Today, she (Katrina Kaif) took a holy dip, meditated, and did annadaan (food donation). She said that she sees God in everyone... Such a belief system keeps this nation alive."

He further added: "I support the thoughts of PM Modi. The way CM Yogi Adityanath has arranged everything, this is a Maha Kumbh of vyavastha, arthvyavastha, and astitva (arrangement, economy, and identity). This Kumbh is for everyone. Those who have not visited yet should come and take a holy dip."