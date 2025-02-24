As the grand Maha Kumbh Mela continues in Prayagraj, lakhs of devotees have gathered to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. On Monday, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif visited the ongoing festival along with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, and participated in the sacred ritual.

Speaking about her experience, Katrina expressed gratitude, saying, "I am very fortunate to be here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I love the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

During her visit, Katrina met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Several videos and pictures of her visit have gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the actress for embracing Indian culture and traditions.

However, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was notably absent from the visit. In the viral videos, Katrina is seen offering prayers alongside her mother-in-law before taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam. For the occasion, she wore a beautiful yellow kurta, covered her head with a dupatta, and adorned a Rudraksha mala.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Actor Katrina Kaif, along with her mother-in-law, arrives at Prayagraj.



Earlier in the day, actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the sacred ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. He praised the well-organized arrangements at the venue.

Maha Kumbh Mela's final major bathing ritual is set to take place on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri.

Meanwhile, Katrina's acto-husband is basking in the success of the recently released film Chhaava.