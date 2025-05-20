Maha Cabinet clears housing policy, expects an investment of Rs 70,000 crore

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the state's housing policy aimed at providing affordable housing.

The housing policy is based on the objective of 'My house- My rights.

The government expects an investment of Rs 70,000 crore during the implementation of the ambitious housing policy in five years. It proposes to carry out a comprehensive programme for slum rehabilitation and redevelopment.

The specific needs of low-income earners, senior citizens, women, industrial workers and students will be given priority consideration in the policy, said the Maharashtra government in a statement.

The government proposes to construct 35 lakh houses in five years.

Further, the government plans to increase the size of MahaAwas Fund to Rs 20,000 crore. The district land banks of the government and semi-government will be created.

The state-level portal will soon be developed for providing information on housing development through government-private sector partnership, developers and state-run undertakings.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also cleared seven other proposals of various departments.

The cabinet has approved the setting up of a compressed biogas project using biomethanation technology.

A parcel of land at Deonar under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be made available on lease at a concessional rate to Mahanagar Gas Limited.

The Cabinet gave its approval for clearing proposals pending with the Industry Department under its policies, whose term has expired.

It also decided to establish a senior civil court at Karanja, District Washim. Approval was given for the creation of 28 posts and expenditure of Rs 1.76 crore for this purpose.

The Cabinet cleared the revised cost of Rs 5329.46 crore for the Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation Scheme, Taluka Shindkheda, District Dhule. Irrigation capacity of 52,720 hectares will be created.

Furthermore, the Cabinet also approved the revised cost of Rs 2025.64 crore for the project under the Aruna Medium Project, Mouje Het, Taluka Vaibhavwadi, District Sindhudurg.

About 5,310 hectares of irrigation capacity will be created.

The Cabinet gave administrative approval of Rs 6394.13 crore for the Poshir Project, Taluka Karjat, District Raigad and also Rs 4869.72 crore for the project in Shilar Taluka, Karjat in Raigad District.

(With inputs from IANS)