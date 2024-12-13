Magnus Carlsen, the former World Chess Champion, has made a surprising announcement that he will not be challenging the newly crowned champion, Gukesh D. This decision has sent ripples through the chess world, as Carlsen has been a formidable figure in the game for many years. However, his withdrawal from the world championship cycle in 2022, due to a lack of motivation, marked a significant shift in his career.

Carlsen's disillusionment with the competitive aspect of the game was evident when he described the world title battles as a 'circus'. Speaking on the Take Take Take YouTube channel, Carlsen stated, It's not going to be me. I mean, let's talk about Gukesh and the match and so on. I'm not part of this circus anymore.

Gukesh's victory has been historic, as he became the youngest-ever World Champion in chess. The 18-year-old from Chennai, India, achieved this feat by defeating Ding Liren of China in a 14-game match held in Singapore. Gukesh's victory was hard-fought; he capitalized on a blunder by Ding in the decisive 14th game to dethrone the reigning champion. The final score of the match was 7.5 to 6.5 in Gukesh's favor, making him only the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship.

Carlsen, reflecting on the game, praised Gukesh's performance. He said, Gukesh was clearly fighting for the win. He did an excellent job keeping the game alive. But it all happened very suddenly. Ding seemed to be on autopilot, expecting the tiebreaks, and then it was all over." Carlsen also acknowledged Ding's efforts, stating that despite the outcome, Ding had raised his level during the match.

Gukesh's journey to the championship was not a straightforward one. In April 2024, he stunned the chess world by winning the prestigious Candidates Tournament in Toronto, becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the title. Prior to this, he had been playing in the feeder circuit and had won a tournament in Chennai to secure his place in the Candidates Tournament.

Carlsen, commenting on Gukesh's journey, said, He was down in the feeder circuit, won the tournament in Chennai on demand to get here, and then had an amazing performance in the Candidates. Even outside the cycle, like during the Olympiad, he was exceptional. His total body of work is extremely impressive."

Despite the high expectations placed on Gukesh, Carlsen believes that he has lived up to them. He said, For all we've said about expecting even more from Gukesh, he's had very good moments and some weaker ones, but overall, he deserves this.

In the history of chess, there have been few players who have achieved such success at a young age. One notable example is Garry Kasparov, who became the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion in 1985 at the age of 22. Like Gukesh, Kasparov's victory was a significant moment in chess history, marking the beginning of a new era of young champions.

Gukesh's victory has been celebrated not just in India, but around the world. His achievement is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. As the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, he has set a new standard for future generations of chess players. As Carlsen steps away from the championship cycle, Gukesh's reign begins, marking a new era in the world of chess. This transition is a significant milestone in the history of chess, and it will be interesting to see how Gukesh's reign shapes the future of the game.