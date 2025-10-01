Even as agitating groups in Ladakh continue to demand a judicial probe into the September 24 violence in Leh that claimed four lives, the Union Territory administration has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The violence, described as "unprecedented" by local leaders, has triggered widespread concern across Leh and Kargil, with both the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) pressing for an impartial judicial investigation to ascertain responsibility and restore public confidence.

Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson, supported the stand of the two influential bodies but underlined that the administration has already initiated its own probe mechanism.

"I spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, and he informed me that a magisterial inquiry had already been announced on September 26, two days after the incident," Gyalson said, responding to the demand of the LAB and KDA.

The CEC added that while the demand for a judicial inquiry was valid and reflected the sentiments of the people, it was equally important to allow the official inquiry to proceed without obstruction. He appealed for peace and urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the probe to ensure that the truth comes out.

LAB, KDA demand judicial probe

While boycotting the next round of talks with the Centre, the agitating groups of Ladakh — namely LAB and KDA — renewed their demand for a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence.

Addressing separate press conferences in Leh and New Delhi, LAB and KDA leaders blamed the Ladakh UT administration for the incident, arguing that it was the result of the government's delaying tactics in resuming dialogue. According to them, this frustration forced the youth onto the streets to vent their anger.

The agitating groups demanded a judicial probe to be conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge. "We have proof that firing was opened on unarmed protestors without any magisterial order and without warning," the co-chairman of LAB Chhering Dorjey said, adding, "Protestors were shot in the head, which is a clear indication of the excessive use of force."

LG Ladakh directs administration to provide all assistance to affected persons

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, chaired a high-level review meeting to take stock of the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, DIG Srinagar South P.K. Singh, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, Sanjay Kumar, and other senior officials.

Officials briefed the Lt Governor on the latest security scenario and the measures undertaken to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The Lt Governor lauded the relentless efforts of security forces and the civil administration in restoring normalcy over the past week under challenging circumstances. He also expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by the people of Ladakh.

Reviewing welfare measures, Kavinder Gupta enquired about the condition of those still undergoing treatment at the government hospital. He directed the administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care. He further instructed the Deputy Commissioner that in cases where advanced medical treatment is required outside Ladakh, the administration must provide all possible financial support so that no individual faces hardship.

Appealing to citizens, the Lt Governor urged people not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation and assured them that peace and harmony would be safeguarded at all costs. He emphasised that the administration, along with security forces, is fully committed to maintaining peace, law, and order across the Union Territory.

Restrictions to be lifted soon

The Lt Governor further assured that all restrictions imposed as precautionary measures will be lifted in a phased manner once the situation fully stabilises.

"Peace and development are the top priorities of the administration. Together, with the cooperation of the people, Ladakh will continue on the path of progress," he added.