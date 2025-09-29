Hours before the scheduled preliminary meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced its decision not to engage with the High-Powered Committee (HPC) until peace and normalcy are restored in the violence-hit Leh district.

"The LAB, in its meeting, has unanimously decided not to participate in any dialogue with the Union Home Ministry as long as a terrorized situation prevails in Leh due to the excessive use of force by the security forces after the September 24 incident," veteran leader and LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang said while addressing a joint press conference with LAB co-chairman Chhering Dorjey.

"Security forces have let loose a reign of terror in Leh and its adjoining areas after Wednesday's violence. Four innocent people lost their lives due to the excessive force used by the authorities," Chhewang said, adding, "In the prevailing atmosphere of sadness and fear, it is not appropriate for us to engage in any dialogue with the Centre."

Chhewang, a two-time Lok Sabha member and one of the most respected Buddhist leaders of Ladakh, regretted that the BJP-led government has failed to fulfill the promises made to the people of Ladakh after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

"Our agitation for our four demands was going on peacefully for the last five years, but the brutal use of force by the authorities has badly shaken the faith of the people," he said.

"We expect that the Centre, the Ladakh administration, and the district administration in Leh will take confidence-building measures to create an atmosphere conducive to restoring the dialogue process," he added.

Preliminary meeting scheduled in Delhi

As reported earlier, some leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had already reached New Delhi for today's preliminary meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Monday evening's meeting was aimed at finalizing the issues to be raised during the High-Powered Committee (HPC) meeting scheduled for October 6.

The talks, initially slated for September 27 and 28, were postponed as members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) had to attend the funerals of the four people who died during Wednesday's violence, which erupted following a bandh called by the youth wings of various social groups in Leh.

Judicial probe demanded

Squarely blaming the UT administration for Wednesday's violence, LAB co-chairman Chhering Dorjey said it was the result of the government's delaying tactics in resuming dialogue that forced the youth onto the streets to express their anger.

Taking serious note of the statements made by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta and Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh S.D. Singh Jamwal, regarding the involvement of "anti-national forces" in Wednesday's violence, Dorjey alleged that authorities were raising such issues only to cover up their blunders in handling the situation.

"We will not tolerate allegations that we are anti-nationals," he said, challenging the UT administration to prove its claims about the involvement of anti-national elements in the Ladakh agitation.

Dorjey demanded a judicial probe into Wednesday's violence by a retired Supreme Court judge. "We have proof that firing was opened on unarmed protestors without any magisterial order and without warning," he said, adding, "Protestors were shot in the head, which is a clear indication of the excessive use of force."

The LAB co-chairman also demanded the release of all persons arrested by police after Wednesday's violence. "Many innocent people, including senior leaders, have been arrested by the police," he said, adding, "Cases have been registered against senior leaders of the LAB youth wing, Ladakh Buddhist Association, and other organizations."

Dorjey further demanded the withdrawal of all cases filed against the protestors.