Forty years after the release of Netrikkan, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up to romance Menaka Suresh's daughter Keerthy, who describes her pairing with Rajini 'a magical milestone' in her journey.

The rumours about Keerthy Suresh starring in Rajinikanth's 168th movie have been doing rounds quite sometime now. Sun Pictures, which is producing this film, has made an announcement about it today. The banner tweeted, "We are delighted to announce that for the first time, @KeerthyOfficial will be acting with Superstar @rajinikanth in #Thalaivar168 @directorsiva #KeerthyInThalaivar168."

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of Malayalam filmmaker Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka. She started her acting career as child artiste with 2000's Malayalam movie Pilots. She debut as heroie with 2013's Mollywood film Geethaanjali. She forayed in to Tollywood with Nenu Sailaja and Kollywood with Remo in 2016. She has starred in over 20 movies in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films so far.

In her career spanning 5 years, Keerthy Suresh has worked with popular south Indian actors like Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nani, Surya and Siva Karthikeyan. Like every young actress, working with superstar Rajinikanth is a dream come true moment for Keerthy, who is all thrilled about his 168th film.

Keerthy Suresh on teaming up with Rajinikanth

Later, Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter account to share her excitement on teaming up with Rajinikanth. The Mahanati star tweeted, "Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures #Thalaivar168."

Keerthy Suresh's mother Menaka had teamed up with Rajinikanth in director SP Muthuraman's 1981 film Netrikann. She essayed one of three female leads in the film and she appeared as the girlfriend of Rajini, who essayed double roles in the movie. Their chemistry was one of the highlights of the flick. Now, all the fans are eager to see her daughter Keerthy romancing him.

